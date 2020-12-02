COVID-19 | Panel favours ban on New Year celebrations, night curfew

The State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that New Year public celebrations should be banned and night curfew (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) should be imposed from December 26 to January 1.

According to a report titled “Advisory on recognition and containment measures for second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka” that was prepared on the basis of recommendations given by the TAC during its November 24 meeting, it has been recommended that the State should enforce mask wearing strictly by deploying more marshals/ police to fine violators.

“The government should also consider introducing tough actions like simple imprisonment of a few hours for mask violators as done in Madhya Pradesh,” the report stated.

“An early recognition of second wave of COVID-19 in the State can be done by closely monitoring seven-day average growth rate and reproduction number at district and State levels. An epidemic intelligence team should support the State war room for early recognition of second wave and alerting the Health Department,” the report stated.

While a minimum of 1.25 lakh tests per day should continue till the end of February 2021 (of which one lakh should be RT-PCR), the State should take up fortnightly testing of all teachers, pupils, and staff in educational institutions, the report added.