Covid-19 pandemic brought out underlining benefits of technology: PM

By transforming its India headquarters in Bengaluru into a smart campus, Bosch, a supplier of technology and automotive products, is expanding its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India

Bosch employees pose for photographs during the inauguration of Bosch India’s new smart campus Spark.NXT, in Bengaluru on June 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

By transforming its India headquarters in Bengaluru into a smart campus, Bosch, a supplier of technology and automotive products, is expanding its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Covid-19 pandemic brought out the underlining benefits of technology and, therefore, it was important to invest even further in technology and innovation.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing at the inauguration of Bosch India’s new campus, Spark.NXT, in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said his government is working towards providing high speed internet in every village. He urged global enterprises to make use of this opportunity in digital technology and invest in India.

“This is the era of technology. The underlining benefits of technology were demonstrated during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and therefore it is important to invest even further in technology and innovation,” he said.

Being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India has been attracting significant investments in the last two years.

“Thanks to our youth, our start-up eco-system is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself, there are so many opportunities,’‘ he added.

The PM congratulated Bosch on completing 100 years in India and for achieving carbon-neutrality in India and outside.

“India’s growth is becoming greener with the installed capacity of solar energy increasing nearly 20 times in the last eight years,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged Bosch to set a new India growth goal for the next 25 years. Bosch came to India as a German company, but today, it is as much Indian as it is German, he said, adding, “It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy.”

Bosch invested ₹800 crore to set up its smart campus on a 76-acre site at Adugodi in Bengaluru with a capacity to seat 10,000 employees. The campus would showcase R&D capabilities in both automotive and non-automotive products and services.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the chief guest at the inauguration of the facility, said, “Bosch has been in Karnataka for several decades, and its smart campus is another feather in its cap. I hope that this will elevate the city’s leadership in the field of technology to a greater level.”

By transforming its India headquarters in Bengaluru into a smart campus, Bosch, a supplier of technology and automotive products, is expanding its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India.

“The new campus will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovation for a better quality of life in India,” said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH. Mr. Albrecht takes over responsibility for India from July 1.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, sai,: “With our new campus, we continue to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are ‘Invented for life’.”