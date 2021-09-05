COVID-19 norms likely to be revised

With many people found participating in public rallies, weddings and festivals, the State government has planned to revise its COVID-19 guidelines to limit participation in public and private functions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday held a videoconference meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of Udupi, Dakshina Kanada, Kodagu, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar and took stock of the pandemic situation in the border districts. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Mr. Bommai said he was aware of protocols in public functions and rallies and the government was planning to revise the guidelines to limit the numbers.

On a question related to large-scale rallies linked to political parties taking place despite restrictions, the Chief Minister said his government had noted a few such events. Rallies by political parties, including by the ruling BJP which organised ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ in different parts of the State, have witnessed violation of COVID-19 norms.