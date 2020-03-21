Covid-19: No metro services between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. up to March 31

To curb the spread of the COVID-19, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has reduced the frequency of services drastically between March 23 and 31. Services will not be operating on Sunday when ‘Janata Curfew’ will be observed.

In a press release issued on Saturday, BMRCL said that trains will be operated from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with a frequency of 10 minutes for those carrying out essential works, and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with a frequency of 5 minutes.

There will be no service between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., services will be operated with a frequency ranging from 5 to 10 minutes.

There will be no service after 8 p.m.

Carrying identity cards is now mandatory during this period. Only 150 passengers will be allowed to travel in a train. All the parking lots at metro stations will be closed till March 31, and the number of entry and exit points at the stations will be limited.

In the press release, BMRCL said that metro services during this period should be primarily used by people carrying out essential services, such as medical and public health, police, security services, transport, municipality and other government services. The general public has been advised to use the metro only when it is absolutely necessary.