COVID-19: No family or personal life for these nurses

Santosh Kumar B. has not held his three-year-old daughter in his arms for over 20 days. Whenever he feels like seeing her, he makes a video call. He is not a soldier fighting enemies at the border, but he is no less — he is a staff nurse attending to patients infected with COVID-19 at a city hospital.

“I sent my daughter away with my wife to her grandparents’ house soon after I was posted in the Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to collect blood samples and throat swabs of patients with COVID-19 symptoms,” said the 34-year-old, a nurse at Victoria Hospital.

“In the initial days, we did not have COVID-19 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and were using HIV PPE kits, which cover only the front of the body. Exposure to the infection is usually high in labs while collecting throat swabs, and with HIV PPE kits the risk was even more. Patients tend to cough and sneeze more while their throat swab is collected, putting us at risk. I did not want my family to be exposed to any infection,” he said.

Since March 23, Mr. Kumar, who is also president of the BMCRI Permanent Staff Nurses’ Association, has been under a 14-day self-quarantine. He will be posted in the isolation ward after that.

In wards, the exposure to infection is high, especially if the patient needs to be administered intravenous fluids, for which a cannula has to be put. Sources say the protective gear is single layered and there is a chance of exposure to the virus even if there is a small tear.

Shanta M., a staff nurse working in the COVID-19 isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), has also isolated herself from her family for the past one month.

As most Group D workers in government hospitals are hired on contract and are not trained to work in isolation wards, it is inevitable for nurses to attend to all the needs of the patients. “We enter the isolation ward wearing a full-body protective gear, but our jobs carry the greatest risk of exposure. We cannot have our food on time or even drink water frequently as we will have to remove the protective gear. We have to change the gear every time we come out and re-enter the ward,” said Ms. Shanta.

Providing support

These nurses don’t have to deal with just the medical needs of the patients. “Most of them are psychologically disturbed as isolation means a whole new environment for them. Although mental health counsellors have been counselling them, we make them feel comfortable in the wards. We interact with them and reassure them that there is nothing to worry about even if they test positive, as they can be treated with medicines,” she said.

So far, these healthcare workers have been going to their individual accommodations after their shifts of six to eight hours at the hospital. However, now the hospital authorities are working on arranging accommodations for them within the campus.

“Faced with a shortage of staff, sending every nurse on a 14-day quarantine is not possible for government hospitals. But we are working on sending every COVID-19 ward nurse on a 14-day quarantine after 4-5 days of work. This is essential as some nurses have been working without a break ever since cases started coming in,” said a senior doctor from RGICD.