COVID-19: NIMHANS to address anxiety faced by orphans

14 May 2021 10:16 IST

It will launch a special series

To address the need of responding to the anxiety faced by orphaned and abandoned children following loss of family members due to COVID-19 during the second wave, SAMVAD (Support, Advocacy and Mental health interventions for children in Vulnerable circumstances And Distress) at NIMHANS is releasing a four-part Special Series “Children in Covid Crisis…Like We Never Expected It to Be”.

This initiative is aimed at equipping child protection functionaries, mental health professionals and all concerned citizens, with requisite skills and methods as they strive to support children during these difficult and uncertain times, stated a release from NIMHANS.

The series moves on to provide ways to respond to children’s illness worries and anxieties. The latter part of the series will provide caregivers and service providers concrete methods to break bad news to children and help them process experiences of loss and grief, thereafter, the release said.

The series begins from May 15 in English and from May 25 in Hindi. It will be streamed on SAMVAD’s YouTube Channel – ‘SAMVAD-NIMHANS Child Protection’.