COVID-19: Man booked for ₹1,028 profit on oxygen cylinders

03 May 2021 10:42 IST

He is an employee of Peenya Industrial Gases Private in Dabaspete

An employee of Peenya Industrial Gases Private in Dabaspete was caught by officials from the Drug Control Department for selling oxygen cylinders at more than five times the rate set by the Karnataka government.

Based on a complaint by Harish S.R., an officer with the intelligence unit of the Drug Control Department, the police have charged the assistant manager for cheating and also under the Essential Commodities Act. The company, too, has been booked.

In his complaint, Harish said that he had approached the assistant manager, Sunil Kumar, seeking oxygen cylinders. Sunil allegedly charged him ₹1,233 per cylinder.

“The government has fixed the rate of oxygen at ₹25.71 per cubic metre. The cylinder has a capacity of 7.1 cubic metres. As per the government rate, each cylinder should cost ₹182.54. An additional ₹21.9 towards GST takes the total amount to ₹204 per cylinder,” he said in the complaint. He alleged that the factory is making an illegal profit of ₹1,028 per cylinder.

The police have taken up a case and are investigating.