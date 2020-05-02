COVID-19 lockdown: One-time, one-day inter-district passes in Karnataka

The government has decided to allow one-day, one-time inter-district passes to facilitate people stranded in other cities to return home or for work. This will ensure availability of employees/workers in industries for carrying out manufacturing/production activities.

This was announced following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s videoconference meeting with Deputy Commissioners to discuss various issues, including the movement of migrants and the opening of business establishments from Monday. In tune with the Centre’s guidelines, the State government instructed all DCs to grant permission to allow business and industrial activities in their districts, outside of the containment zones.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare further said that those arriving using the one-time passes would be screened with a thermal scanner. In case the person has a temperature above 37.5°C or is found to be suffering from cold, cough and breathlessness, he/she will be taken to a COVID-19 care centre for isolation and further medical examination. In case they have symptoms of COVID-19, a swab test will be drawn and the patient kept under quarantine till the results are out. If the test comes back positive, he/she will be shifted to a COVID-19 hospital, and if it is negative, the person will be asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Clarity on zones

With the Union and State governments differing on the classification of red zone districts, Karnataka has decided to write to the Centre. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that some districts such as Bengaluru Rural were on the Centre’s list of red zones, but the situation had improved there.

While the Union government’s list has three districts in the red zone, the State’s list has 14.