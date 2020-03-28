COVID-19 lockdown: Bengaluru police issue nearly 80,000 passes

The city police have issued nearly 80,000 passes to representatives of essential services and some individuals who cited personal emergencies. However, this has not gone down well with senior officials in the police and other departments.

“It dilutes the purpose of the lockdown. How can we enforce it if hundreds of vehicles have road passes?” asked a senior police officer. To prevent people from gathering at their respective Deputy Commissioner of Police offices to collect passes, the police have started issuing them online. “This means that more people will get them,” the officer said.

Another police officer raised a complaint saying that her friend was able to get a pass for her domestic help. “This is sheer misuse and needs immediate action,” the officer said. On Saturday, there was a noticeable increase in traffic on the roads.

According to sources, the idea of a total lockdown came into question after a face-off between Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao at a meeting held in Vidhana Soudha recently. “Mr. Ashwath Narayan accused Mr. Rao of favouritism for allowing some food chains to operate and restricting others. This was seriously taken and after the review meeting, it was decided that passes would be issued to people working for essential services and those who are in emergency situations,” a senior police officer said.

“We cannot use force, so all we can do is request people not to conduct unnecessary work or misuse this privilege,”’ said another officer.