COVID-19 lockdown: Bengaluru limps back to normalcy

Businesses in most parts of Bengaluru were seen resuming business on Monday after lockdown restrictions were partially lifted.

Many shops and liquor shops opened their shutters in most parts of the city, barring the 21 containment zones.

As liquor shops were opened for the first time after the lockdown, people were seen queuing up in front of outlets in the morning itself. Police were forced to close a few liquor shops for not maintain any social distancing.

As the police have permitted free movement of vehicles without pass from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, a large number of vehicles hit the roads due to which traffic snarls were witnessed in some parts. A few flyovers in the city, including Mysuru Road Flyover and Anand Rao Circle Flyover were opened to allow movement of vehicles.

On Sunday, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao had requested motorists to maintain maximum of 30 kmph speed limit. Though the commissioner had asked people to use the privilege judiciously, many people were seen taking out their vehicles just to keep them moving fearing a breakdown due to the long period of inactivity.

Highways such as Old Madras Road also saw a large number of vehicles as inter district passes were not required for movement of people in the cluster of five districts around Bengaluru. People were seen travelling to and from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district and Kolar district via the Old Madras Road highway.

However, malls, cinema halls, markets and barber shops remained closed.