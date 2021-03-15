Coronavirus | Life in a COVID-19 containment zone left residents scarred

15 March 2021 08:42 IST

“The government locked us up without providing for us. There was a shortage of everything – water, milk, food, vegetables and even medicines. Shortage of milk hit our family very badly,” said Shivabasappa, a resident of Bapuji Nagar, recalling the days when the ward was sealed. Along with Padarayanapura, it was part of the city’s first containment zone.

Nearly a year after the two areas were subjected to a stringent ‘seal down’ due to COVID-19 cases being reported in April 2020, which later led to violent protests and a crackdown, residents of Padarayanapura and the adjoining Bapuji Nagar wonder how the norms are ‘so relaxed today’.

The sealing of the wards, they recalled, also affected their livelihood, as a majority of residents worked in the informal sector.

“People lost jobs and because of the stigma attached to the two areas, employers refused to take them even after the restrictions were lifted,” said Mohammed Saleem, a carpenter who was jobless for over six months.

Civic officials concede that they ‘overreacted’. “We can say that in hindsight. In April 2020, amidst a national lockdown, even we were trying to grapple with the pandemic. Today, we don’t even seal the entire building from which COVID-19 cases are being reported,” said a senior civic official.

But the barricading of the wards has left residents, especially of Padarayanapura, scarred. Violent protests broke out 10 days into the seal down when civic officials started herding secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients into institutional quarantine.

“The way the ruling party politicised it and the media targeted us has hurt the community badly. Of the 128 arrested, many are innocents,” said Saddam Baig, a lawyer and resident of the area who is a counsel for many of the accused. “The ruling BJP took objection to even roads in the area being named after our local residents, stigmatising our area. Many have shifted out of the area out of fear of being targeted by the police. My well-wishers have advised me to shift. But blaming the area is wrong. If the area was bad, how could I become a lawyer?”

Imran Pasha, former councillor of Padarayanapura, who was in prison for 36 days for violating social distancing norms, alleged being targetted, pointing out that he was probably the only person in Karnataka to be jailed in connection with the pandemic, even as ministers conducted large weddings and political rallies.

Activist and advocate Vinay Sreenivasa, who was part of a fact-finding committee following the Padarayanapura violence, said the sealing of entire wards was not only unscientific, but that the State failed to fulfil its responsibility leaving residents agitated. “There was a large communication gap, giving room for wild speculation leading to fear and panic among residents, which eventually backfired,” he said.

Neither of the two wards have reported a cluster since then. However, the scenario in these areas seem to be no different from that in the rest of the city. “A complacency has set in. Most residents do not wear a mask or take other precautions. Wearing a mask has become like enforcing the helmet rule: people wear them only to avoid being penalised,” Mr. Baig lamented.