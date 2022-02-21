COVID-19: Karnataka reports 679 new cases, 21 deaths

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 20:15 IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 679 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,37,265. Bengaluru Urban recorded 346 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State reduced to 1.29%.

With 21 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,816. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 3.09%.This is apart from 37 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,932 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 38,86,052. Active cases reduced to 11,360. As many as 52,505 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 44,080 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,40,81,971.

Non-COVID services

Meanwhile, four government hospitals that were earlier declared as dedicated COVID-19 facilities to treat COVID-19 patients, Influenza like illness (ILI), and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases have now been asked to run both COVID-19 and non-COVID services. A circular declaring them as dedicated hospitals has been withdrawn.

However, the four hospitals — the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, the Sir C.V. Raman General Hospital, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre, and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health — have been asked to earmark a minimum number of isolation beds for COVID-19 admissions. They have been asked to ensure that non-COVID patients are not denied treatment, the circular stated.

In a circular issued in this regard, Health Commissioner D. Randeep has said the decision has been taken in view of the declining trend in COVID-19 cases and admissions.