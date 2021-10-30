Bengaluru

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 381 new cases, seven deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 381 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,87,694. Bengaluru Urban reported 179 cases and four deaths.

With seven deaths, the toll rose to 38,061. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 305 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,40,978. The State now has 8,626 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.33%, the CFR touched 1.83%.

As many as 1,12,658 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,143 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,06,57,296.


