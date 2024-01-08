COVID-19: Karnataka Health Department issues precaution guidelines to healthcare facilities 

January 08, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka recorded a total of 329 COVID–19 positive cases on Sunday taking the tally to 1,181. The death of one patient was also reported on the day.

While 1,118 patients are currently in home isolation, 63 have been hospitalised, 13 are in ICUs, and one is in an Isolation bed with oxygen support.

The Health and Family Welfare Department also issued a circular on Sunday with guidelines for standard precautions for immediate implementation at all healthcare facilities by healthcare workers and patients irrespective of their infection status.

“The objective of these guidelines is to establish and reinforce standard precautions, a set of infection prevention practices aimed at preventing the transmission of infectious agents, with a particular focus on COVID-19. These measures are crucial to safeguard both healthcare workers and patients, minimizing the risk of infection spreading within healthcare settings,” the circular said.

The standard precautions include hand hygiene, appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE), respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, and others.

