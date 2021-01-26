COVID-19: Karnataka first to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers

26 January 2021 08:14 IST

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar says no side-effect reported so far

Karnataka has vaccinated over two lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19 making it the first State in the country to cross the milestone. As on Monday evening, as many as 2.3 lakh healthcare workers had been vaccinated in the State over the last 10 days.

A total of 19,50,183 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country. As many as 11.79% of healthcare workers vaccinated are from Karnataka. Among all the States and Union territories, the least number have been vaccinated in Daman and Diu, where 320 people have been vaccinated as of Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said that no side-effect of the vaccine has been reported. He added that it was completely safe and more people should come forward to take the vaccine.

Dr. Sudhakar said that while initially, the State had received 7,94,500 doses of Covidshield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, now an additional 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin have arrived.

Karnataka has been leading in the number of healthcare workers vaccinated, and has managed to reach 53% of its target so far. On Monday alone, 38% of the total 85,422 targeted healthcare workers were vaccinated. The highest percentage of coverage was in Chamarajnagar district where 73% of the target was achieved. The lowest was in Dharwad district where only 19% of the targeted healthcare workers were vaccinated. No severe or serious adverse events following immunisation were reported on Monday. While 1,099 sessions were planned across the State, 1,097 sessions were held.

Second phase will see CM, Cabinet colleagues take the jab

Dr. Sudhakar said that, in the second phase, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues will take the jab to boost the morale of the public. He also said that they had requested the Prime Minister to allow the State government to vaccinate around 500 popular personalities.

375 new cases, testing dips

As many as 375 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. However, the number of tests conducted has been on the decline over the past few days. On Sunday, only 59,427 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 9.36 lakh. As many as 1,036 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries in the State to 9.17 lakh. Of the total 6,864 active cases in the State, 152 were admitted in intensive care units across designated hospitals.

As many as three deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 12,200. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.63%, while the case fatality rate of the day stands at 0.80%.