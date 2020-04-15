COVID-19: Jharkhand couple rehabilitated

When a migrant labourer from Jharkhand started receiving calls from unknown numbers, he switched off his phone in fear. Little he realise that a small army of volunteers was trying to reach him and his seven-month pregnant wife after they were alerted of the couple’s plight.

Kusuma Devi and her husband works as construction labourers but found themselves without a roof over their heads during the lockdown. After receiving an alert on the Hunger Helpline, volunteers tried to trace the couple.

However, Kusuma Devi’s husband, on receiving many calls on his mobile phone, got scared and switched it off. Unable to locate the couple, volunteers sought help from the police. Their location was found using mobile towers once Kusuma Devi’s husband switched on his mobile phone.

Kusuma Devi was taken to an ESI hospital for a check up. The couple have been rehabilitated in one of the shelters that have been set up by the Labour Department.