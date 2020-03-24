COVID-19: Indira Canteens will be closed

The State government made a U-turn on its decision to provide free food at Indira Canteens. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, announced that all Indira Canteens will be closed during the lockdown to prevent people from gathering in large numbers. Earlier on March 23, the government had announced that Indira Canteens would provide food free of cost for the benefit of daily wage workers and the poor.

When asked about alternatives, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “The closure of canteens is needed to avoid rush near the canteens as it may lead to problems.”

The decision caught contractors by surprise.

A contractor supplying food to Indira Canteens in the city said, “On Monday, as per the directions of the authorities, we supplied 10% more food when compared to normal days.”

On Monday, the canteens served breakfast, lunch and dinner for free.

At some of the Indira Canteens, including the one in Radhakrishna Temple ward, marshals were seen managing the crowd and forcing people to maintain distance. However, this was not the case in Majestic area.

Mr. Yediyurappa further said the police will take action against those who unnecessarily come out of their houses and ply their vehicles. “The general public should understand the seriousness of the situation. The police will take action against those who unnecessarily come out of the house. This is the last warning to people of the State, especially Bengalureans,” said the CM.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate Ugadi in a simple manner.