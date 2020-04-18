COVID-19 hotspots in city comes down to 28

The number of hotspots in the city has come down to 28 based on the number of positive cases reported. On April 14, as many as 38 wards had been declared as hotspots.

The highest is in East and South zones (8 each), followed by Mahadevapura (5) and West (4). Three zones – Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Rajarajeshwarnagar, have one ward each that has been declared as hotspot.

In the BBMP’s war room report on Saturday, the nomenclature for the hotspot has been changed to containment zone.

The number of hotspots in the city, according to the BBMP’s war room report, on Friday stood at 30. One ward each from East zone (Jeevanbima Nagar) and South zone (Ejipura) have been dropped from the hotspot list, as per Saturday’s report.

Meanwhile, the BBMP also made public the number of primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients who had been identified and quarantined.

Of the 85 cases, 684 persons had been identified as primary contacts and 4,197 as secondary contacts. Among the primary contacts identified, 296 had completed quarantine, while 388 were still under quarantine. Of the total secondary contacts identified, 2,912 had completed quarantine and 1,285 were still under quarantine.