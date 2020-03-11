COVID-19 hits business, trade volume down by 50%

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted 15 to 20 sectors across Karnataka and has resulted in a business decline of at least 50%, say small traders and trade body representatives. Karnataka has over 6 lakh small-scale industries and half of them are already impacted by the market scenario, as per trade body sources.

Trade in Bengaluru and in other parts of the State has a direct or indirect dependence on China as significant portions of raw materials, tool kits, computer accessories, as well as machine, motor, auto and print parts, solar panels and related equipment are mostly imported from China. The list of imports also includes all kinds of building material, fittings, furniture, home-furnishings and electronic and hardware items in addition to fabrics, apparel, yarn, wool and thread, etc.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, president, R. Raju admitted that COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on some 15 to 20 different businesses. “It has disturbed the total supply chain. With the breakout of the virus came several restrictions around material movements and dispatches. This has created a chain reaction and the impact has been very deep. The fear factor further added to the impact.”

In addition to this, travel advisories, entry bans and other mobility restrictions have brought in negative sentiments, all across the country. “We started feeling the heat of the situation in the last over 10 days,” said Sandeep Singh, chairman, CII-Karnataka.

“As the intensity built up, people started cancelling their travels and enterprises cancelled events.” All these have taken a toll on the sales and marketing activities of companies. This in turn can significantly impact the overall productivity of traders and businesses in the last quarter of the fiscal, he added.

“If the situation does not improve in the next four weeks, the impact could be much higher especially on segments such as manufacturing, machine tools, automobile, tour and travels, hotels and entertainment,” Mr. Singh cautioned.

According to Devesh Agarwal, President, Bangalore Chamber Of Industry And Commerce, there is a buffer in the supply chain, at least for some industries, but that will soon be over. “The good news is that Chinese factories are reopening after the Lunar New Year. Also alternative supply chains are being developed. But, the fact is there is a clear slowness in global economic activities, and consumption has been on a decline.”