COVID-19: Head constable suspended

A head constable attached to Sarjapur police station was suspended for allegedly issuing travel permits meant for people in essential services to a businessman and 24 of his relatives so that they could travel to his home town in Rajasthan for a family function.

The incident came to light when the police stationed at the Tamil Nadu border caught two vehicles ferrying the businessman, Pookraj, and 24 others towards Rajasthan. “On checking his credentials, they found that he was using a travel permit for people in essential services, like doctors. This matter was brought to the notice of senior officers,” said a police officer.

An inquiry was initiated against PSI Harish V. and Head Constable Veerabhadrappa.

“A detailed inquiry conducted by SP Ravi D. Channannavar revealed that Veerabhadrappa had received a huge amount of money from Pookraj to issue passes. This amounts to sheer negligence and dereliction of duty,” the police officer added. The inquiry revealed negligence on the part of PSI Harish who has been issued a show-cause notice.

Following this incident, the district police deployed at entry and exit points of the city have been directed to double check passes and IDs.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed the police to ensure that passes are not misused and given only to those who need them.