COVID-19: HC raises questions on BBMP’s claim

Why the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not disclose the number of shelterless persons on the streets who are not ready to move to lockdown relief camps if the civic body had identified a large number of such persons, questioned the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Whether people could be allowed to stay on the streets? Will this not violate lockdown norms, including social distancing?. What action was taken to ascertain whether people on the streets have symptoms of COVID-19?

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna posed these questions as the government told the court that only 411 shelterless persons are housed in lockdown relief camps as many other shelterless persons are not ready to stay in relief camps.

Interestingly, the government pointed out that the BBMP did identify far greater number of shelterless persons on the streets other than the 411 housed in relief camps, but had not given the number of persons unwilling to move to relief camps.

Observing that it cannot accept the claim of the BBMP on people unwilling to move to relief camps in the absence of supporting data, the bench directed the government and the BBMP to submit by April 25 the reports of the eight zonal joint commissioners on identification of shelterless persons on the streets and those who refused to go to relief camps.

The bench also sought reports of 40 marshals who were given the task of identifying shelterless persons on the streets.

Meanwhile, the bench also asked the government and the BBMP to inform of measures taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 amongst the 1.41 lakh construction workers living in temporary shelters across the city.