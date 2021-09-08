COVID-19: HC asks govt. to spell out action taken to publicise mechanism

Bengaluru

It will deal with complaints against private hospitals on treatment of COVID-19

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to spell out the action taken on suggestions to publicise the mechanism set up to examine the grievances on the rates charged and the treatment provided to COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, issued the direction while hearing PIL petitions related to the issues, through which the court has been monitoring the steps by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the treatment of infected patients.

It was pointed on behalf of the petitioners that more publicity is required to create awareness on the mechanism available to the public to redress their grievances against private hospitals, particularly excess rates charges beyond what is fixed by the government.

The Bench also noticed from an order passed in January this year that some of the petitioners had suggested affixing banners in State transport buses on mechanism to complain about excess charges demanded.

Though the government has set up a grievance redressal mechanism to look into complaints, it is required to spell out the manner in which it had publicised it, including suggestions put forward by the petitioners, the Bench said.

The government in January this year informed the court that publicity on the mechanism was given through advertisements in newspapers.

Meanwhile, the government assured the Bench that it would strictly implement the advisory issued in relation to travellers to and from Kerala, the restrictions and guidelines issued for the public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru.