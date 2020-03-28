COVID-19 has domestic workers stuck between a rock and a hard place

Rajeshwari (name changed) is confused and restless these days. On the one hand, she is unsure of how to deal with calls from some of her employers asking her to report to work, and on the other she is unable to leave the city to visit her sons, who are in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu.

Many domestic workers, who are vital to the smooth functioning of homes, are facing a similar trepidation. While some employers have asked them to stop reporting to work ever since they started taking the risk of the COVID-19 spread seriously, others are still expecting them to show up. This, despite mobility being severely hampered by the lockdown. The police are cracking down on even those venturing out on foot.

The issue of whether the forced holiday is going to affect their pay is also playing on the minds of maids and cooks. “I work in six houses and most of them started asking me to stop coming to work when the State lockdown was announced. We [she and her husband] were planning to go to Dharmapuri to stay with our children, but the national lockdown was announced and we got stuck here. Now, one or two employers who have figured out that I’m still in the city are calling me back to work. I don’t know what to do,” said Ms. Rajeshwari, who lives at Vigyan Nagar.

In apartment complexes and buildings, residents have started complaining about their neighbours who are yet to give leave to their domestic workers. The fact that maids are still reporting to work raises the risk of infection for themselves, the families they work for, and others. “Every day, I see many domestic workers coming in to work in my apartment block. It is as if nothing has changed. I am worried, given how quickly the virus spreads,” said Aravi, a resident of Shantinagar.

Role of union

Those who are part of the Domestic Workers’ Rights Union have also been raising the issue of many members being forced to go to work, and in other cases facing the possibility of losing pay because of the lockdown.

Geetha Menon, joint secretary of the union, said they were in the process of raising awareness among workers about the symptoms of the disease. “They kept going to work till Monday. Only when the national lockdown happened did they stop. Some say they are being asked to come to work. There is a threat of not being paid,” she said.

The union has submitted an advisory to the Labour Department about workers in the unorganised sector and the COVID-19 issue, with special mention of domestic workers, social security, and protection.

“We also want an advisory to residents’ welfare associations to include giving paid leave to domestic workers. The other advisory we have given is on ration and safety nets,” she said.

Another problem is people who want to go to work. The union is coming across workers who do not want to stay in the cramped spaces they live in, choosing instead to be at work. “Complaints of domestic violence have also been coming in during this period. We are hoping for a helpline or an authority we can report this to, as well as about employers forcing workers to go to work,” Ms. Menon said.