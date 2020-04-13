COVID-19: Government steps in to guide BBMP

After the Karnataka High Court raised doubts over Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s claims on providing relief to migrants and homeless living on the streets during COVID-19 lockdown, the State government has stepped in and issued specific directions to the civic commissioner to immediately locate migrants and homeless, and give shelter to them in the 100 hostels identified for use as relief camps.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department), in a circular issued on April 11, directed the BBMP to utilise these hostels, belonging to the Social Welfare Department in and around Bengaluru, which are ready for occupation with the total capacity of 9,000 beds along with basic amenities.

The circular was submitted before a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna on Monday during the hearing, through video conferencing, on the PIL petitions related to the issues cropped up due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The bench, on finding many discrepancies in BBMP’s report, on April 9 had asked the ACS (UDD) to take appropriate action to ensure BBMP enforces the Central government’s guidelines to protect the interests of migrants and homeless during the lockdown.

‘Keep public toilets functional’

The ACS has directed the BBMP to compulsorily keep open public toilets during the lockdown and ensure their periodic cleaning for use of those who have no toilet facility. The BBMP has also been told to take assistance of other government departments, including the police, and NGOs to provide shelter and food for migrants, homeless and destitutes.

Also, the ACS has asked the BBMP to identify migrant labourers in on-going public projects and large private constructions, and provide shelter to them if they do not have shelter, or provide food/ration kits for those living in rented accommodation.

BBMP admits mistake

Meanwhile, the BBMP on Monday admitted that its claim that 13 shelters were set up for migrants during the lockdown was not correct, and that they were existing shelters set up for urban homeless, as was pointed out by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which had inspected these shelters and submitted a report to the court.

The BBMP also said that it has located around 100 migrants and homeless persons since April 12 and provided shelter in three hostels identified by the government.

However, the bench termed as “not satisfactory” the BBMP’s actions initiated based on the ACS’s directions while adjourning further hearing till April 16 asking the BBMP to file its action taken report.