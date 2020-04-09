COVID-19: Get authenticated information on goverment’s website

In the times of fake news on social media, all orders and news have been made available in real time by the Centre for eGovernance (CeG). All COVID-19 related orders and circulars of the State government are being uploaded on karnataka.gov.in.

New pop-ups emerge as and when a new order or a circular gets updated. Any information on hospitals or fever clinics, details of helplines, authenticated videos, photographs and audio along with a host of orders issued by various departments have been made available along with the media bulletins on the status of COVID-19 in the State.

“The challenge thrown up by the crisis has led us to change our work flow. In this age of social media where authentication of news is a problem, we are keeping the citizens abreast of the latest news in real time,” said H.L. Prabhakar, Project Director at CeG.

The website also gives links to the Union government’s authenticated sites. Frequently asked questions have been made available and users can download all the mobile apps developed in the fight against COVID-19. Any COVID-19 related order is made available on the website within 15 minutes.

The work by the CeG, however, has not been easy. The lockdown has thrown up challenges to officials manning the website. As many as 11 persons working on the project had to return home, as their paying guest accommodation closed down, and a few did not have transport facilities to reach office.

“They have been given remote access. All of them are working from home, constantly updating the website,” said K.P. Seema, Project Manager, CeG.