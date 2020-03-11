COVID-19: Fourth positive case made least contacts

Bengaluru

11 March 2020 00:24 IST

He isolated himself soon after he realised that he had symptoms

The fourth positive case in Bengaluru, a 50-year-old software professional who travelled from the U.S. via London and landed in Bengaluru on March 8, made the least number of contacts as he isolated himself soon after he realised that he had symptoms.

As of now, the Health Department has identified only 12 primary and secondary contacts of this person, who self-reported to RGICD late in the evening on March 9. While he is under treatment in the hospital, his wife, daughter and mother are under home isolation. His daughter has her II PU exams on Wednesday.

“This person resides in an individual house. He did not mingle with anyone or go out after his return as he realised he had developed symptoms. He promptly reported to the hospital. Hence, only 12 contacts including his family, residents of an immediate neighbouring house and the cab driver, who drove him from the airport and the driver’s family have been identified. We are contacting the airlines, whose flight he took to trace the co-passengers,” said B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases).

Asked if the house has been fumigated and sanitised, Dr. Prakash said all protocols have been followed. “His family is asymptomatic as of now and they will be under regular surveillance for the next 14 days,” he said.