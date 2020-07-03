COVID-19 | Four police stations sealed in 24 hours

Four city police stations — Sadashivanagar, JC Nagar, KP Agrahara and Annapoorneshwari Nagar — have been sealed in the last 24 hours.
While a burglar arrested and brought to the police station tested positive in Sadashivanagar, three murder accused tested positive in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. Two assistant sub-inspectors tested positive for COVID-19 at J.C. Nagar and K.P. Agrahara Police stations on Friday, resulting in the stations being sealed for three days.
Over 170 personnel in the city police force have contracted COVID-19, of whom four succumbed to the virus. Commissioner Bhaskar Rao held a condolence meet, garlanded their photographs, observed a minute’s silence and paid his respects at his office on Friday.
Home minister Basavaraj Bommai recently distributed ex gratia of ₹30 lakh to the families of three deceased cops, while the ex gratia for the fourth was under process and would be distributed soon, sources said.
