COVID-19: Foreigners booked

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against as many as 34 foreign nationals from Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan, currently in quarantine at Haj Bhavan, for allegedly violating visa norms under the Foreigners Act.

In a similar case, the Belagavi police booked a group of Indonesians, who are under quarantine after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, for visa violations. The cases have been booked under various provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920, and Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939.

According to the Bengaluru police, the group of 34 foreign nationals had come to India on March 9. On March 16, they began residing in a mosque at J.J. Nagar, reportedly for Tablighi work.

“The delegation had come to India on a tourist visa and were involved in religious activities, which is a violation of the visa norms,” said a Bengaluru police officer.

An enforcement team from BBMP tracked them down and sent them to Haj Bhavan on March 30. The police will file charges against them and submit before the court concerned seeking directions to deport them back to their respective countries.