COVID-19: First train from Delhi carrying over 900 stranded people reaches Bengaluru

More than 500 officials and other staff from the South Western Railway, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike, health and other departments have been deployed to facilitate the screening of passengers

The first special train from New Delhi carrying stranded people of Karnataka arrived at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station. The train with 921 passengers arrived around 7.15 a.m. on Thursday This is first incoming passenger train reaching Bengaluru after a gap of 55 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

More than 500 officials and other staff from the South Western Railway, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP), health and other departments have been deployed to facilitate the screening of passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that 10 receiving booths had been established to screen passengers from each coach. “BBMP and health officials are screening passengers as per the protocol. It will take more than three hours to complete the screening and they have fill a form as well. After the screening, passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine in BMTC buses.” As a precautionary measure, authorities have banned the entry visitors, and passengers are not allowed to meet anyone.

The BBMP has identified several hotels in Majestic, Gandhinagar and other area for quarantine facilities.

