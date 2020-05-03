COVID-19: Expecting people to return from abroad, BBMP Commissioner holds video conference with RWAs

With the second wave of foreign returnees expected soon, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and senior officials held a video conference with representatives of various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) on Sunday.

The RWAs have been requested to join hands with the BBMP in ensuring that the foreign returnees adhere to home quarantine norms.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, “While the dates are yet to be announced, we believe that many will come to Bengaluru, which is an international destination. The RWAs helped us a great deal when the first batch of foreign returnees arrived. We urged them to do the same this time around as well,” he said.

During the video conference, the RWAs raised concerns and sought clarifications on a number of issues. According to Vikram Rai from Bangalore Apartments’ Federation, questions were raised on whether domestic help could be allowed to enter societies, about disposal of waste from homes where residents are quarantined, the relaxation in the wards with no COVID-19 cases and measures taken in the containment zones.

“With more than 170 wards unaffected, the Commissioner elaborated on the measures taken in the containment zones. The civic body is confident of the measures taken in these zones, given that more than 70% of the city is safe,” he said.

About allowing domestic help to resume work, Mr. Anil Kumar said that those living outside the containment zones may be allowed, provided certain precautions are in place.

“If they are living nearby, they may reach their place of work by walk. Societies and associations must ensure they show no symptoms, follow social distance, wear masks compulsorily, follow personal hygiene. The societies may allow them in after thermal scanning,” he said and added that those living far away may not be able to resume work, given the lack of public transport.