COVID-19 | Engineering colleges in Bengaluru to function normally

Bengaluru

07 January 2022 10:45 IST

Most of the engineering colleges in Bengaluru have been allowed to function, exempting them from the recent government guidelines shutting down physical classes of all schools and colleges except for medical and paramedical courses in the Bengaluru Urban district. The colleges and schools have become the hub of COVID-19 cases in the State recently.

Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar issued an order on Thursday stating all colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technical University (VTU), essentially most of the engineering colleges, in Bengaluru Urban district can function normally following strict COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The order also allowed law firms to function at the capacity of 50% during the weekend curfew.

