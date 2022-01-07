Bengaluru

COVID-19 | Engineering colleges in Bengaluru to function normally

Most of the engineering colleges in Bengaluru have been allowed to function, exempting them from the recent government guidelines shutting down physical classes of all schools and colleges except for medical and paramedical courses in the Bengaluru Urban district. The colleges and schools have become the hub of COVID-19 cases in the State recently.

Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar issued an order on Thursday stating all colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technical University (VTU), essentially most of the engineering colleges, in Bengaluru Urban district can function normally following strict COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The order also allowed law firms to function at the capacity of 50% during the weekend curfew.

Eom


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 10:45:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/covid-19-engineering-colleges-in-bengaluru-to-function-normally/article38163585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY