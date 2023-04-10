HamberMenu
COVID-19 drill begins in Karnataka hospitals as cases begin to rise again

Active cases are nearing the 2,000 mark in Karnataka, and deaths shot up to 13 in March and have already touched six this month

April 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
The COVID-19 drill conducted at K.C. General Hospital on Monday.

The COVID-19 drill conducted at K.C. General Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Following the Centre’s directions, Karnataka on Monday started a drill to ensure preparedness of health facilities to meet any eventualities of increase in COVID-19 cases.

After over eight months, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise again. While active cases are nearing the 2,000 mark, deaths shot up to 13 in March and have already touched six this month alone.

The weekly test positivity rate has touched 3.65%, which is higher than the national average. The surge in cases ahead of elections in Karnataka is a matter of concern. However, experts said it is not likely to result in a wave. 

Preparatory meeting

Health Commissioner Randeep D. said a preparatory meeting was conducted by the State Surveillance Unit for the mock drill on April 6 for all district surveillance units and a briefing was given regarding data collection as per guidelines given by the Centre.

“During the exercise the objective is to ensure operational readiness of the health facilities, to manage COVID-19 cases with focus on availability of healthcare infrastructure in all districts. All government and private health facilities have been instructed to participate,” he said.

He said that the drill will also give information about availability of beds (isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and beds with ventilators), human resources (allopathic and AYUSH doctors, paramedics, frontline health workers, anganwadi, ANM, ASHA and village functionaries), referral services, ambulance, testing capacity (RTPCR and RAT) drugs, PPE and N95 masks, logistics, oxygen (concentrators, cylinders, PSA plants, storage tanks, medical gas pipeline system), and telemedicine services are being checked.

Data to be collated

Data from the health facilities will be collected in the form provided by the Centre and the same data will be entered in the COVID-19 India portal by the district surveillance units. The portal opened at 9 a.m. on Monday and the entry will freeze at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Commissioner said.

