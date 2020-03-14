COVID-19 | Drastic fall in visitors to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park

The start of the weekend saw a dramatic drop in the number of visitors to Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park. “Though we did not impose any restrictions on the entry, we estimate that footfall has reduced by at least 50% to 60%,” said Horticulture Department officials.

Many families, who would otherwise visit the parks with their children, exercised caution and remained at home. G. Kusuma, Deputy Director of Cubbon Park, said they have been recording a fall in visitors over the last few days. “As a precautionary measure, we have taken several steps. Programmes usually conducted on Sundays at Cubbon Park have been cancelled,” he said. On weekends, the park usually sees 20,000 visitors, but on Saturday it was less than half.

Chandrashekar M.R., Deputy Director of Lalbagh, pegged the number of people at around 1,000 a day when the usual average was 5,000 to 6,000. “It has also impacted our ticket revenue,” he said.

The few people who ventured into the parks said they had never seen them so empty on a weekend. “On Saturday, malls and other places were closed so we decided to go to Lalbagh. Usually on weekends, there would be a queue at the ticket counter, but that was not the case this time,” said Sumanth, a resident in the area.

At the entry gates, security personnel deployed by the Horticulture Department were seen instructing visitors to wear masks and not to go in groups. The few morning walkers and joggers, too, were instructed not to move in groups or be in close proximity to each other.

BBP closed

Another tourist destination on the outskirts of the city, Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), will remain closed from March 15 till further orders. A press release on Saturday said that the zoo, safari and butterfly park will also remain closed.