COVID-19: Doctor held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

15 May 2021 07:57 IST

The medicine was allotted by the Karnataka government to a patient

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police busted two rackets involving sale of Remdesivir and oxygen in the black market as part of their crackdown on illegal sale of COVID-19 related materials.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sanjay Nagar police arrested a person allegedly trying to sell a dose of Remdesivir in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, and seized two vials of the medicine. The accused, Krishna, is a housekeeping manager at Matru Hospital on Hosur Road. His interrogation led the police to a doctor, who procured the vials from the hospital’s stock. The doctor, Sagar, tried to sell the vials in black through Krishna, said the police.

The vials were allotted by the Karnataka government for a patient at the hospital, sources said.

Police said their interrogation revealed that the duo had earlier diverted four vials of Remdesivir allotted to the hospital.

In another case, CCB busted a gang that was trying to sell oxygen cylinders, masks and regulators without a licence. The arrested have been identified as Manjunath, 27, Rajkumar, 30, and Anil Kumar, 39. They had illegally procured these materials from an agency in Chamarajpet and were trying to sell them at exorbitant rates, said the police.