COVID-19 death in Tipu Nagar: 75 primary contacts identified

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 75 primary contacts of a senior citizen, a resident of Tipu Nagar, who died on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. Among the primary contacts is the local councillor Najeem Khanum, who lives next to the deceased.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that the identified primary contacts, barring the councillor, have been shifted to quarantine centres. He said it would be in the best interest if the councillor also came forward to be quarantined.

Reiterating that the civic body was not looking at sealing other areas, he said in many places, including Tipu Nagar that comes under Chamarajpet limits, off Mysuru Road, the residents had voluntarily barricaded roads.

“In many parts of the city, to ensure that lockdown is followed strictly, volunteers and residents’ welfare associations have blocked and barricaded roads,” he said and added that the civic body was supplying essential items to residents of Padarayanapura and Bapujinagar that have been sealed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) G.N. Shivamurthy visited Tipu Nagar and saw that many people were still on the streets. He directed shopkeepers in the area to ensure customers maintain social distancing and instructed police officials to take action against people not wearing masks.