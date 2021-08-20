COVID-19: Crowding at Janashirvada Yatra across State causes concern

The BJP’s ongoing Janashirvada Yatra, a series of public meetings across the State by the newly appointed Ministers, has been resulting in crowding in some instances violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Ministers A. Narayanaswamy, Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have been touring the State as part of the Janashirvada Yatra, a programme chalked out by the national unit of the party across the country.

Since the State government has barred large public gatherings, most Ministers have taken to holding roadshows, but people are thronging them with scant regard for social distancing and mask rule.

Minister’s appeal

For instance, on Thursday, Mr. Narayanaswamy’s roadshow in Haveri saw thousands gather and shower flowers on him with an earthmover, violating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Incidentally, Mr. Narayanaswamy himself appealed to those gathered to wear masks at the Chitradurga rally two days ago.

“Please wear masks and maintain social distancing. COVID-19 is not something we should neglect. I have faced its impact personally. Nothing is more precious than your lives,” he appealed through the programme, but the crowds were in no mood to listen.

In Kalaburagi, which has strict guidelines including a night curfew and weekend lockdown since it borders Maharashtra, the district administration has filed a FIR against organisers of a rally held on Tuesday night to welcome Mr. Khuba. Another roadshow by Mr. Khuba turned controversial in Yadgir, when large crowds gathered and workers even fired in the air to celebrate the occasion. Meanwhile, Ms. Karandlaje and Mr. Chandrashekhar have been mostly holding indoor meetings abjuring roadshows. However, there were large crowds outside the Town Hall in Mangaluru where Ms. Karandlaje addressed party workers.

N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP-Karnataka, said the party had given clear instructions to hold the meetings strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, but it was unfortunate that large crowds have been gathering.

Alert over polls

“The Congress has also held some meetings. We politicians need to introspect and send a right message to the people. If they see us flouting norms, they will develop complacency and that is dangerous,” he said, adding that holding elections to three city corporations, including those in the border districts, would only lead to more such events. “We need to rethink on holding civic polls now,” he said.

(With inputs from Kalaburagi, Hubballi, and Mangaluru)