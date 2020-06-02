Bengaluru

COVID-19: Containment zones go up to 39

With new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in BBMP limits, the number of containment zones has increased to 39.

According to the BBMP’s war room report, all the new cases are from five different wards coming under the West zone. One case each has been reported from Subhash Nagar, Azad Nagar, Nayandahalli, Subramanya Nagar and Rayapuram wards.

With the new cases, the West zone has the maximum number of containment zones (11), followed by East with 7, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones with six each, South with 4, Yelahanka and Rajarajeshwari Nagar with two each and Dasarahalli with one containment zone.

