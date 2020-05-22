COVID-19 containment zone definition tweaked

The State government, on Friday, tweaked the criteria and definition of containment zones. While it was initially 100 metres for individual houses where a positive case was reported, it is now a smaller area.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family said that Deputy Commissioners will have to take a call on the area. Initially, an entire block of an apartment was considered a containment zone if a positive case was reported, but it will now be restricted to one floor above and below the flat.