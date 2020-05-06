COVID-19: Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar sealed

Three days after the housekeeping staff of Regent Place in Shivajinagar tested positive for COVID-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed Chandni Chowk, where he resided.

According to a senior health official of the BBMP, the 13 primary contacts and 61 secondary contacts of the patient have been shifted to quarantine centres. The swab test for the 13 primary contacts was conducted on Wednesday while all the contacts were being closely monitored. The results of the swab tests are expected on Thursday, the official said.

Chandni Chowk, which has been sealed, is a mainly commercial area with just a few houses. “There are around 100 residents in the area, who have all been home quarantined,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the number of wards with containment zones has increased to 24. On May 4, according to the BBMP war room report, there were 21 wards with containment zones.

Reports of May 5 and 6 show that three additional wards – Begur (192) in Bommanahalli zone, Shivajinagar (92) in East zone, and BTM Layout (176) in South zone – now have containment zones.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner Lokesh M. told The Hindu that soon after a COVID-19 case is reported, the place of residence is identified and a 100-metre radius around the same is sealed. This area is termed as a containment zone. “This is done to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to others and remains contained in the area,” he said.