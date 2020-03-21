Covid-19: Catering industry braces for a lean patch

Functions and ceremonies are incomplete without good food. But with the atmosphere of fear and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people who had functions scheduled this month or in the near future have decided to postpone them. The Prime Minister’s appeal to citizens to follow a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday saw another rush of last-minute cancellations. The food catering industry is reeling under, what business owners say is, unprecedented losses.

Amith from a Koramangala-based catering service said a lot of functions have been cancelled or postponed, and most clients have been adopting a 'wait and watch' approach due to the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak. “We still have the token advance they had given. But despite that, the losses are huge as we had already procured the commodities and arranged for personnel for the client,” he said.

Some have voluntarily shut down services till the end of March.

Latha Ravi, partner at a catering and marriage contractor firm, said it has been a “very bad scene” since March 15. “There has been a complete lull. Everyone is obviously worried and would not be comfortable hosting too many people, especially if it involves guests from abroad. We are closed from Sunday till March 31 because it doesn’t make sense. We have cancelled requests for 30 orders at least,” she said.

Apart from the owners, it is the staff that is feeling the heat. Most catering businesses have a small in-house team and a large number of outsourced personnel. While some of them have decided to pay the in-house staff despite the losses, the outsourced personnel are unlikely to get any such cushioning.

Arvin Urs, owner of a catering business, said those services that offer non-vegetarian food, such as his, are in distress as people are scared of eating meat. “Apart from cancellations and postponements, there are no bookings at all, not even in the near future. Weekends are when we are busy, but since the Prime Minister's speech, there is absolutely no business,” he said, adding that the industry feels that it will be testing times for them for at least three more months.

With Ugadi celebrations this week also expected to be muted, the non-veg feast the day after is unlikely to offer any consolation. Mr. Urs said unless it is a big affair, people usually prefer cooking at home during Ugadi.