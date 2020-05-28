Bengaluru

COVID-19 casts shadow on Mysuru varsity’s 100th convocation

The focus has now shifted to the next academic year

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on the historic 100th annual convocation of the University of Mysore, which had grand plans to make it a momentous event, bringing people of national and international repute to witness the occasion.

The university had started preparations for the convocation last year and had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

Even as the university was awaiting the PMO’s reply and hoping to hold the event some time between March and May based on the PM’s dates, the pandemic ruined its preparations for the year-long events after the convocation.

With curbs on gatherings and social distancing being the new norm in the times of coronavirus, the university has put all plans on hold.

The university’s focus has now shifted to the next academic year and to facilitate completion of the course by its final-year students.

“Only three universities in the State were through with their convocations. The rest could not hold them in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The government has to take a call. Until social distancing norms are in place, it is tough for us to hold any event. The only option would be to wait for the government’s directive,” said Vice-chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof Kumar said the 100th convocation appears unlikely at least till September.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 8:13:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/covid-19-casts-shadow-on-mysuru-varsitys-100th-convocation/article31696942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY