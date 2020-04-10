COVID-19 cases in State cross 200-mark

With 10 new cases detected on Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark and touched 207.

As many as five of the new cases are from Mysuru. But on a more positive note, the first person who tested positive, from a pharma company, in Mysuru has recovered, and was discharged on Friday.

Of the other five positive cases, two are from BBMP limits, two from Bengaluru Rural, and one from Kalaburgi.

Except for the Mysuru cases, the remaining five are contacts of either those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation or of those who have returned from New Delhi.

The five cases from Mysuru are all contacts of those who had tested positive earlier.

A total of 42 cases have been reported from Mysuru so far, including 31 from the pharma company. Bengaluru Urban has reported 71 cases, the highest in the State.

Meanwhile, two more private labs from Karnataka have been approved for COVID-19 tests by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday. Apart from Neuberg Anand Diagnostic Laboratory, Cancyte Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Sakra World Hospitals Laboratory, the ICMR has approved Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre and Apollo Hospitals Lab Services.

With this, a total of 11 government labs and five private labs have been approved to conduct tests in the State.

To strengthen screening and health services in urban areas, the Health Department has issued a circular to convert 50% of Urban Primary. Health Centres, under the National Urban Health Mission, into ‘fever clinics’ in the respective districts.

In the context of converting district hospitals into dedicated COVID-19 treatment centres, the department and Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) — the nodal agency for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka health scheme in the State — has issued a circular asking all districts to identify alternative hospitals in their respective districts for the treatment of non COVID-19 patients.