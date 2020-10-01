COVID-19 cases breach six lakh mark in Karnataka

Nearly 43% of this caseload reported in September

Nearly seven months after recording its first COVID-19 case, Karnataka breached the six lakh mark and hit 6,01,767 cases, as 8,856 more people tested positive on Wednesday. Nearly 43% of the caseload has been reported in September alone. This brings Karnataka to the third position in the country, after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

With 1,07,616 active cases as on Wednesday, Karnataka is in the second position among States after Maharashtra on this count. Fuelled by an increase in cases in Bengaluru, the situation in Karnataka took a turn for the worse from the beginning of July by breaching the daily 2,000 mark initially. It subsequently jumped to over 5,000 a day, and later to over 9,000 cases. On Tuesday, the State saw a record 10,453 cases, the highest single-day jump so far.

With 87 deaths on Wednesday, the toll touched 8,864. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths. Nearly 36% of COVID-19 fatalities in the State were reported in September. The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 1.47%.

This September, the State added 2,59,344 cases of which 1,05,327 are in Bengaluru Urban alone. On Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban recorded 4,226 cases and 24 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in this district touched 2,32,663 and deaths have shot up to 2,936.

With 8,890 discharges on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries in the State is now 4,85,268. As many as 821 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various designated hospitals.

Steady rise since June

From 101 cases in March, the State witnessed a four-fold rise in April and subsequently a six-fold increase in May. From May to June there was a five-fold rise and then an eight-fold increase from June to July when the number of cases crossed one lakh and touched 1,08,873. As many as 2,068 deaths were reported this month. Since then, the numbers more than doubled and touched 2,18,308 in August while fatalities rose to 3,388.

The number of positive cases in the State have been rising steadily since the beginning of June and 80% of the total 10,118 positive cases reported as of June 24 were from June alone.

Highest number of tests

The State on Wednesday registered the highest number of tests conducted in a single day, with 94,886 tests in the last 24 hours.

This includes 48,265 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests touched 49,01,083.