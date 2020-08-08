COVID-19 Care Centre nodal officer dies of cardiac arrest

Bengaluru

08 August 2020 23:18 IST

H.M. Gangadharaiah, 45, a gazetted officer on probation posted as nodal officer at the COVID-19 Care Centre, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away on Saturday evening while on duty.

On Saturday evening, he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Advertising

Advertising

Hailing to Turuvekere, Tumakuru district, he was an ex-serviceman and was selected as assistant commissioner in the 2015 batch of recruitment for gazetted officers and was on probation and posted as nodal officer at BIEC.

Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for his family. He had not contracted COVID-19, senior functionaries in the government said.