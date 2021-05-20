COVID-19 Care Centre at KIA becomes operational

20 May 2021 08:49 IST

It is open to employees working at KIA as well as the general public

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated a 150-bed COVID-19 treatment centre at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The centre is located near the cargo terminal, and is open to employees working at KIA as well as the general public.

A release from BIAL stated that the new facility is designed to treat patients with mild hypoxia.

“It is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre, which will provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. This facility is not equipped to treat pregnant women or moderate cases, and those requiring high flow oxygen support or ICU beds,” the release stated.

Advertising

Advertising

People can contact Sannappaiah (9448116661) and Dr. Sanjay 9538279991) for treatment.

“The patient must carry an Aadhaar card, prescription provided by the referral hospital and relevant medical documents,” BIAL added in the release.

Treatment at the centre would be free of cost, while charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulance would be borne by patients.