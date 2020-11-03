COVID-19 blights Republic Day flower show

Independence Day event at Lalbagh was also cancelled owing to the pandemic

The pandemic has ensured that the city’s date with flowers does not happen. COVID-19 has forced the government to cancel the biannual flower show at Lalbagh, scheduled to be held next on the occasion of Republic Day in 2021. This comes months after the Independence Day flower show was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

This is the first time since the country gained independence that the biannual flower shows — held to mark Independence Day and Republic Day — have been cancelled.

“Though the number of COVID-19 cases may have dipped slightly recently, the government has advised against large gatherings. The flower show usually sees a footfall in the range of five to six lakhs in the week. On any given day, we usually have over 50,000 visitors to Lalbagh Botanical Gardens during the show, which is not advisable any day now. So we have decided not to hold the flower show in January 2021 as well,” said M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens).

The Lalbagh flower show has its origins in the second half of the 19th century, inspired by The Great Spring Show, an annual flower show organised by the Royal Horticultural Society of England. Before the Glass House was built in 1890, the flower shows were held at the bandstand. The Lalbagh flower show became a biannual event — in summer and winter — from 1912. It soon developed into one of the most eagerly awaited events in the city’s calendar and has retained its charm even over a century later.

The flower shows have been cancelled only twice earlier — during the plague epidemic and the Second World War. The shows held to mark Independence Day and Republic Day had never been cancelled until this time.

Five months in advance

Preparations for a flower show begin at least five months in advance, as horticulturists start growing the plants and to time the flowering to the schedule of the show, based on the theme of the event.

“Preparations for the January flower show usually begin in October. But given the uncertainty over the show, we did not begin any preparations. Now even if the COVID-19 situation improves by January 2021, we cannot hold the show as we have not prepared. Growing plants for a show that is unlikely to be held will only incur huge losses. So no preparations are afoot,” Mr. Jagadeesh explained.