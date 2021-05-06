COVID-19: Bed management system down

06 May 2021 06:31 IST

Engineers could not respond immediately as they were being questioned by police

The Central Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was down on Wednesday, and the problem could not be rectified for several hours as the software engineers had been called for questioning by the police.

The portal was developed for patient referral system, triaging and assigning a bed in hospitals depending on availability.

Kumar Pushkar, who is part of the three-member team constituted to look into making the system more robust and transparent, acknowledged the problem and said the developers were working on rectifying the problem. He added that the system would be up by Thursday morning.

