COVID-19 bed allotment scam: Hospital marketing executive arrested

13 May 2021 06:31 IST

Police say he took money from patients to provide beds

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested a marketing executive of Sapthagiri Hospital for his alleged involvement in the war room bed allotment scam. According to the police, the accused, Antony, 26, reportedly took money from patients to provide beds.

“So far, we have identified six people from whom he took money,” said a senior police officer.

The police have taken the accused into custody. “We suspect that he has been working with other accused and are investigating further,” said a CCB official.

On May 9, the police had arrested three employees and an Arogya Mitra from two private hospitals in connection with the case. So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the scam.