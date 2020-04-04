COVID-19: BBMP turns some schools into temporary shelters

Homeless persons, migrant workers and those who are stranded in the city owing to lack of private and public transport are being rehabilitated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

After the 21-day lockdown was announced, the number of people in the 10 homeless shelters saw an increase, making it difficult for the civic body to accommodate additional persons and maintain social distancing.

According to BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Welfare) S.G. Raveendra, the civic body is using a few schools to temporarily house the additional people. That apart, 214 marriage halls and choultries in the city had been identified to house those in need. This was to mainly ensure that the shelters are not crowded.

“We are providing three meals every day to all persons in the shelters. That apart, temperature of all inmates is checked every day while we also closely monitor their health,” he said.

The civic body was providing all facilities in the temporary shelters as well. “Most importantly, we are ensuring that social distancing is maintained. All of them have been provided masks and asked to maintain personal hygiene and wash hands regularly,” he added.